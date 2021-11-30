KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Local filmmakers come together to showcase comedy in East Tennessee.

On December 4th, The Knox Comedy Film Festival will be screening 12 short films at Halls Cinema 7 at 6:30 p.m.

You will have the opportunity to see local comedy filmmaking, as well as helping select top performers in each category. The top three films will receive a cash prize award, as well as the audience crowning a favorite showing of night.

The event is free to the public. There will be beverages available for purchase provided by Hexagon Brewing.

Sponsors of the night include Java Racer, Griff’s Pepper Sauce, Java Racer, and more.

For more information on the Knoxville Comedy Film Fest, visit their Facebook page.