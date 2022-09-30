KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – With over 20,000 gently used books for sale, the Friends of the Knox County Public Library have something for everyone at their used book sale.

With entire rooms dedicated to children’s literature and rare finds, get ready to curl up with a good book in support of your public library.

For more information visit the Knox County Friends of the Public Library website.