KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Libraries are always encouraging those in the community to pick up a book, especially children. It’s a movement that Tennessee’s own, Dolly Parton has stood behind.

The woman of many talents created the Imagination Library back in 1995.It started as a way to share books with kids in East Tennessee, but has become a worldwide initiative.

As kids up to the age of five can receive a free book once a month, Knox County Library hopes children are reading multiple novels to help continue growing their minds.

They are glad Dolly see’s reading as an important resource to growth and wants those in the community to take advantage of all they have to offer.

For more information, visit Knox County Library’s website.