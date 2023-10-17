KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to Halloween and spooky-season, you cannot forget about the Knox Co. Public Library happenings!

Programs, storytimes and contests are running all month long; including a pumpkin decorating contest open to all ages. There are fun arts and crafts, like making fall luminaries and a Monster Mash Haiku Bash.

To learn more about their October fun, just take a visit to their website.

Oct 30 | Goosebumps Party! | Norwood | 6:00

Oct 31 | Halloween Spider Slime | Halls | 3:00

Oct 31 | Halloween Fun Day | Farragut | 10-5

Oct 31 | The Great Pumpkin Party | Karns | 2:00

Oct 31 | Boo Bash | South Knoxville | 4:00

All Month | Monster Mash Haiku Bash | Karns – This is a scavenger hunt that can be solved with haiku poetry!

Plotting Pumpkins Decorating Contest: Turn a pumpkin into a hero or villain from a story you love. They’ll display your creation at the Library and the public will vote on their favorites in four categories: Preschool, Ages 5-10, Ages 11-17, and Adult.