KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Time to get building with The Knox Co. Public Library.

They are holding a Gingerbread House Competitions at Farragut and Cedar Bluff locations, for all ages.

To submit to Cedar Bluff, they ask you send a picture online between Dec. 1st through Dec. 8th. Voting will take place from Dec. 8th, and two winners will be selected on Dec. 17th.

To submit to Farragut, guests can begin bringing houses in on Dec. 11th, and must pick them up by Dec. 22nd.

The Knox Co. Public Library has also made it easy to gift the perfect book for that special someone in your life this holiday season.

To get the ultimate book guide, visit their website.