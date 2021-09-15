Knox County Public Library provides outdoor family fun this Fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As the weather gets cooler, it’s the perfect time to get outside and spend some quality time with the family. That’s why the Knox County Public Library is providing some great outdoor activities for all ages.

OUTDOOR STORY TIME

Join us outdoors once again this fall for stories, rhymes, music, and movement. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket or chairs to enjoy the storytime. (In the case of inclement weather, storytimes will be canceled or rescheduled. We will not move indoors. Please check the online calendar or call your branch if you are unsure.)

Storytime ages:

Family Storytime: All ages

Baby Bookworms: Ages 0-2

Toddler Storytime: Ages 2-3

Preschool Storytime: Ages 3-5

Ready, Set, K!: Ages 4-6

Pajamarama: All ages

MOVIES ON MIDWAY

The silver screen is returning to Chilhowee Park this fall with Drive-In at the Midway. A public vote on the movies that will be shown just wrapped up, and the library will be announcing those on Friday, September 17, 2021.

For more information any of the Knox County Public Library’s programs, visit knoxlib.org.