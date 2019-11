NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) - For Rob Watkins, being a veteran is more than just his service to the American people. His collection of nearly 100 different pieces of eclectic, war memorabilia speaks to his passion for continuing to educate those who come in contact with him.

His second annual pop-up exhibit, "A Glimpse into Our Wars," sheds on light on not only veterans, but the rich history of war in America and education on his years spent in the military.