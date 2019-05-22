Knox Heritage Salvage Workshop
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Coming up you have a chance to enjoy a hands on workshop turning old pieces of history into new works of art. It's all part of the Knox Heritage Salvage Shop and University. As Shaun Radar and Dan Brewer explain it all benefits Knox Heritage and keeping these pieces of history alive in our community.
Local News
