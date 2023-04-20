KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Third Annual Knox Rox concert will benefit the Hillcrest Healthcare and Hope Springs Adult Day Care, all while giving back with some axe throwing, live music, food, beer, and family entertainment.

You can enjoy all the fun that makes a big difference on April 29th from 5 pm to 8 pm at 865 Axe Throwing, which is located at historic Babelay Farms.

The event will also include a live musical performance by Lavonda and the 865 Bandits – a band made up of healthcare professionals across Tennessee!

“The Knox Rox benefit concert is a beloved event that brings people together to support our seniors and most vulnerable patient population,” said Barry Davis, CEO of Hillcrest Healthcare. “Our mission is that ‘Everyone Matters’ and more than ever, this is a great need in our community. We are delighted not only to contribute to organizations doing crucial work but also to raise awareness about senior care.”

The benefit concert serves up some fun, while also helping out a good cause. All proceeds will go to support Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation and Hope Springs Adult Day Care.

To learn more about the Hillcrest Healthcare Foundation, click here.