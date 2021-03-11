Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run goes virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Shamrock Fest and Lucky Kidney Run to support the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation will be 100% virtual this year. The fun will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021. Options include the traditional 6k, and new this year are a 1 mile walk and a new Kids’ Walk/Run Challenge. Registrants may run/walk the whole distance on the official race day, Saturday, March 13, or break it up over multiple days.

“This year’s virtual Lucky Kidney Run promises fun for everyone, whether you plan to walk during your lunchbreaks or on the weekend with your families,” ETKF Executive Director Katie Martin said. “We are thrilled that this new virtual format will allow people here at home to support this favorite annual event, and also open up theevent to people all across the country. All those whose lives have been touched by kidney disease, and thosewho just enjoy the new trend of virtual events, are welcome to participate in support of our local missions.”