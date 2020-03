KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the luck of the Irish!

Join in on all of the St. Patrick’s Day Festivities with the Knox Shamrock Fest and the Lucky Kidney Run hosted by the East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.

Festivities are kicking off at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 13 on Market Square and continue throughout the day on Saturday until 10 p.m.