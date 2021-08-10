KnoxCam to premier new film at Tennessee Theatre

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – KnoxCAM is premiering a new, locally-produced movie at the majestic Tennessee Theater and the public is invited to attend the premiere for free!

Lost and Found will be premiering at the Tennessee on Monday, August 16 at 7 PM.  

KnoxCAM stands for Knoxville Christian Arts Ministries, which is a faith-based, community program consisting of singers, musicians, actors, and dancers whose primary ministry is outreach to prison inmates throughout Tennessee. This group consists of 120 volunteer members, ages 18-90, from 40 different Knoxville area churches.

Normally, KnoxCAM goes into prison and performs skits but due to Covid, KnoxCAM came up with a different plan– the film, Lost and Found. The movie is a modern-day retelling of the parable of The Prodigal Son, set on a farm in Tennessee. After the premiere at the Tennessee Theatre, the movie will be distributed to prisons in Tennessee.

