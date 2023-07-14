KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Airport Model Train Show will be held at the Hilton Knoxville Airport Hotel in the Grand Ballroom on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Lionel Operating Train Society (LOTS), comprised of about 1,500 members in the United States and Canada is celebrating their 44th anniversary.

Although they are here as a group, they are shifting tracks to share the hobby with the public by hosting a model train show on Saturday, and this year, LOTS is hosting their 2nd Annual Toy Train Auction Friday July, 14 at 6 p.m.

Visitors to the show can expect to see and talk to toy train enthusiasts of all sizes and gauges of trains. Four operating layouts: Christmas in July(O), Knoxville Area Model Railroaders (N), LOTS (O) and Paul Trumpore’s 20′ Flatbed Trailer Layout (O). They will be set up at the show for attendees to enjoy. At 10:30 their annual three-rail O-gauge Train Drag Races will begin. They offer a few loaner engines for kids and kids at heart to use as their own, to win prizes.

Tons of door prizes will be given out to attendees. For a samll fee, attendees can enjoy a fresh grilled hamburger or hotdogs prepared by the staff at the Hilton. Admission is $8 per person. Kids under 12 are free. Free parking is available in the hotel lot. Once the hotel lot is full, parking is available in the adjoining short term airport lots for a small fee.

Tickets can be purchase ahead of time via AllEvents or Eventbrite using a credit card or at the door if paying by cash.