KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)— Art comes in a variety of styles, and as an interdisciplinary artist, Sharyn Bachleda is one who knows how to express her creations in different ways. She is a photographer, market creator, stylist and vintage treasure finder.

Bachleda is holding an art show showcasing 10 years worth of some of her favorite pieces she has gotten to create.

From photography to clothing, each piece is designed with thought and holds a connection to nature. To learn more about Bachleda, visit her website or Instagram. Those interested in her clothing items can shop in person at Mood Ring Vintage or through her shop, Rainbow Spice Vintage, online.