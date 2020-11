KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Become a star in one of Knoxville’s newest cinematic projects!

Author and Executive Producer, Walter Martin is gearing up for the production of his book turned screenplay, “The Devil’s Deceit.”

Martin is hosting auditions on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Freeman Webb Building located at 9041 Executive Park Dr., Suite 250, Awning B, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Stop in for a shot to be featured in this new, creative endeavor.