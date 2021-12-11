KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A bar in Historic Old City Knoxville is getting festive as a participant in the Miracle Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up.

Brother Wolf, an Italian Negroni bar that opened its doors back in July, is the only bar in Knoxville that got invited to be a part of Miracle. First starting in 2014, the Miracle Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up features some of the best bars across the U.S. and internationally serving up seasonal cocktails and featuring tons of Christmas décor inside their establishments. The owners and operators of Brother Wolf, Aaron Thompson and Jessica “Rabbit” King, have participated in Miracle before with their Sapphire bar, but this is the first time Brother Wolf will be a part of the festivities.

The Miracle Holiday Cocktail Pop-Up runs until December 31. You can head to Brother Wolf’s website for more information on the special offerings they will be serving up this holiday season.