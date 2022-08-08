KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a place to let loose without the pressure of drinking alcohol, you can find that and much more in Knoxville’s Marble City neighborhood.

The Boocherie, a sober-based bar started by the creator of Frog Juice Kombucha, opened up its doors at 2920 Sutherland Avenue back in June. They offer non-alcoholic drinks including kombucha, mocktails, and specialty sodas. In addition to the drinks, they host a number of different events, including drag and burlesque shows, to keep people entertained and highlight different artists in the community. Most importantly, they promote inclusivity and provide resources on various issues going on locally and nationally.

Because this is a bar, you must be 18 and older to enter The Boocherie. There is no smoking or vaping allowed inside. To learn more about this sober bar and all of the events they have coming up, you can head to The Boocherie website or Facebook page for more information.