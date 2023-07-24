KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local fashion blogger uses her background in design to create the perfect looks that inspire her.

Suzanna Rita started her blogging journey over 4 years ago and uses it to express all the things she loves including photography, writing, fashion, design, and mental health awareness.

She now is using her passion and education to create more of what she loves.

She studied Fashion Design at Auburn University but says her passion for fashion started much earlier than that.

Rita started designing her own looks at a very young age and now is wearing her looks for all to see. After having to wear a school uniform from K-12, she learned quickly how to put her very own spin on it.

“I always carried around a purse with a sketch pad and pencils everywhere I went,” she says.

She recently found her niche by making apparel inspired by top music artists to wear at their concerts. From Taylor Swift to the Jonas Brothers, she is catching people’s eyes on social media.

She is now taking custom design orders and says, “If you can think it I can make it happen.”

She says she enjoys working with people one on one so they can have a look that no one else will have.

Her blog takes her viewers and readers on a journey through what she loves the most and hopes to reach those who need a little bit of encouragement in their life. “I write and post to share my experiences, and if even just one person is affected and helped by what I write then I’ve done my job,” Rita says.

Her inspiration for all things fashion comes from Kate Spade and all she stands for. From the brand’s colorful and whimsical looks, they can’t help but make Rita smile.

“I hope that my designs bring people as much joy as her designs bring me,” she adds.

For more information and to follow along, visit her blog and Instagram page.