KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Local businesses are using their platform to spread awareness and help further the conversation behind mental health.

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month and many all over East Tennessee are ensuring they are doing their part to end the stigma.

Gather, a new home decor and gift shop, is giving back to further the advancement of mental health treatment, especially in children. A portion of their proceeds on May 26-27 will go back to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Mental Health Initiative Fund.

“Come shop with us and know that you are helping a great cause,” says owner Beth Myers.

Myers says it is important to support this cause. “As a mom of three boys, I know the pressures of growing up in today’s society. Negative news, social media, and the lockdowns have taken a toll on our youth, and it is important to check in with our kids and make sure they are ok,” she adds.

Gather, located off of 5440 Homberg Dr. is your one-stop-shop for apparel, home decor, gifts, and more.

Formally, the Back Porch Mercantile encompassed that space, since closing in January 2023.

The owner of BPM, Jenny Parkhurst, decided to step away from the store and offered Myers the opportunity to take over the space and continue to serve her customers.

Myers has always wanted to own a home decor store in East Tennessee and says this is a dream come true.