KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Lulu Liquor Cakes has Knoxville’s first and only alcohol infused cakes.

Mother, daughter duo, Laura and Tessa LaRue, have joined forces to give adults a little extra kick in their sweet treats. Lulu Liquor Cakes offers a wide variety of flavors, and can also customize any order to your liking.

Lulu Liquor Cakes will soon be moving into their permanent storefront at 941 N Broadway Knoxville, TN, this December.

Watch to see how these cakes are made.

Lulu Liquor Cakes also offers non-alcohol infused cakes upon request.