KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Children’s Theatre preview “Humpty Dumpty is missing!” which opens January 14th.

When Humpty Dumpty goes missing, these young performers are on the case. Opening January 14th and running through the 30th, this spoof on the private eye thrillers of the 1950s is fun for the whole family. Sammy Scoop and Alice from Dallas will interview a line-up of fairytale characters as they attempt to get to the bottom of Humpty Dumpty’s disappearance. You will have to visit the Knoxville Children’s Theatre to see if these two gum shoes can “crack” the case.

For tickets to “Humpty Dumpty is missing!” visit the Knoxville Children’s Theatre website.