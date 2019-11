KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)-- Well it's a part of life, Aging is certainly a topic many families have to face especially when it comes to a loved one. The CAC office on Aging is trying to bring information on the many aspects of the aging process to one location. Thursday, November 7th you can attend the Aging: A Family Affair 2019 Workshop at Rothchild Conference Center on Kingston Pike. Angela Grant from the CAC Office on Aging tells us more about the event.