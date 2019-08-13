Knoxville Christian Women’s Connection celebrating 50 years of helping our neighbors

Sometimes you want to give the pups in your life something extra special. In honor of PAW Patrol Live! coming to town – we’ve got two very simple DIY dog treats to share with you. Each of these treats is made with fresh, simple ingredients that are safe for doggies.

Sweet Potato ChewiesYou’ll need sweet potatoes for this – that is it!

Preheat oven to 250°. Wash and trim large sweet potatoes. Slice lengthwise in about ¼ inch increments. Lay sweet potato pieces on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone mat, or lightly spray sheet with oil. Bake for about 3 hours, flipping the potatoes once after 90 minutes.

The sweet potatoes will cook down until they are kind of rubbery – perfect for dogs to chew on!