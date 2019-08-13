1  of  3
Knoxville Christian Women’s Connection celebrating 50 years of helping our neighbors

KNOXVILLE,Tenn. (WATE)–There are so many inspiring stories of people in our community working together to make a difference. Coming up a group of women will be celebrating a milestone of giving back to our neighbors in need. For more than five decades The Knoxville Christian Women’s Connection has been working to bring women together through this non-profit organization and now they are asking you to join a 50 year celebration!

