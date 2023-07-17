KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get the kids ready for the upcoming school year with a new and free backpack.

Forward Knoxville is more than just a church here in East Tennessee. On Sunday, July 23 Forward Church will be ready for you from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Forward Church is giving away 500 free backpacks to students in grades K-12. These backpacks are full of school supplies every grade level will need ahead of the new school year. Children must be present to receive their backpacks.

All year round, they bring people together to provide necessary supplies and resources to those who need them most. Their annual backpack drive is back and this year they are making it an even easier experience.

“We have done this for several years now and usually have around 4,000 people walk the property,” says Pastor, Jim Florea.

Forward Market is another outreach program the church started to also provide other necessary items to those who need them most.

This volunteer-ran food pantry is available to anyone who is free to the public over 1,000 people a week. The market is open on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Since first opening in January 2023, the Forward Market has been able to feed over 20,000 people. From meat to eggs to fruit, you can feel well-fed and nourished.

Forward Church holds its services every Sunday at 9:00 am and 10:45 am. For more information and to get involved with the church, market, or backpack drive, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 244-9598.