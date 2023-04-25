Close up of a teenager on her smartphone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bookwalter United Methodist Church is hosting an all-day event that will focus on ending the stigma behind mental health and spreading awareness of teen suicide.

Bookwalter Cares will be on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm at the church located off Central Avenue Pike. Lunch and breakfast will be provided.

This event will discuss the importance of ensuring younger adults and kids are not susceptible to suicide and ways to help if a child is in need. All are welcome including parents, teachers, youth leaders, and more. Click here to register.

“Our goal is to offer help and hope to our community, especially with teen suicide.,” says Outreach Chair, Pat Newman.

Founder and CEO of The Jason Foundation, Clark Flatt, will serve as the keynote speaker of the event. Their mission is to provide support, resources, and awareness towards our youth and suicide prevention.

Community leaders and mental health advocates will also be in attendance with information on resources around Knoxville.

According to The Jason Foundation research, over 3,000 teens attempt to commit suicide between the ages of 14 -18 in the U.S. They say this number would be higher if they also factored in younger children between the ages of 12 and 13.

Teenager’s declining mental health and risk of suicide come from a variety of factors including:

Social media exposure

Violent video games and other forms of entertainment

underlying health conditions (i.e. hyperactive Hyperthyroidism, sleep apnea, diabetes, etc…)

Bullying

If you or a loved one might be experiencing thoughts about suicide, dial 988 for the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Visit the church’s website for more information and other events.