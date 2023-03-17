KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on an evening that encourages you to unveil the uncomfortable truths in life.

On Tuesday, March 21 The Church of the Ascension will be holding their Days of Dialogue event at the Bijou Theatre. The show starts at 7:00pm and is free to the public. Register here.

The show will present Michael Fosberg’s one-man play, “Incognito,” which will encourage dialogue with others about uncomfortable truths in life. The night will also feature live music by the Knox Opera Gospel Choir.

The night is being put on by The Church of the Ascension, Knox Opera Company, Beck Cultural Center, One Hundred Black Women, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Bijou Theatre.

This play is over 10 years old and has been performed all over the country in hopes to give opportunities for open communication and to offer support in each community.

A continuing event will take happen on Sunday, April 30, 2023.