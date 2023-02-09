KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join an initiative among faith groups to encourage love and kindness in our communities.

“Love Your Neighbor” was created to help and remind the community that there are more common core values that unite us rather than divide us. Around the season of love, church leaders in the Knoxville area are banding together to create a bigger mission.

“We believe an effective way to do that is to profess a unified message of love, respect, and kindness for each other from our diverse neighborhood religious bodies,” says Rev. Dr. Billy Daniel with The Episcopal Church of the Ascension and Rev. Troy Forrester with First United Methodist.

This is the 3rd annual “Love Your Neighbor” where church leaders are asked to share this unified message during the Valentine weekend to help promote this effort. Banners will be on participating church lawns to promote their involvement. On February 11 and 12 churches will spread the message of “Love Your Neighbor” from each congregational leader. Churches include:

1. First Church of Christ, Scientist 2. First Seventh Day Adventist 3. Second Presbyterian 4. Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian 5. St George Greek Orthodox 6. Temple Beth-El 7. TN Valley Unitarian Universalist 8. St John’s Episcopal Cathedral 9. Ebenezer United Methodist Church 10. Episcopal Church of the Ascension 11. First United Methodist Church

Be apart of the mission to bring people together with respect and dignity for every humane being.