KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Laugh the night away with two big names hitting the stage.

Co-headliners, Danny Whitson and Shelly Belly, will be taking center stage on Saturday, May 14 at the Barrelhouse located on Lamar Street.

They have been traveling all over the country and are ready to give Knoxville a taste of their magic.

Danny Whitson, originally from Oak Ridge, has been performing magic and comedy for the majority of his life. He has been mentoring and working alongside comedian and TikTok star, Shelly Belly as they both hit the open road earlier this year.

Shelly Belly has almost 1 million followers on the popular social platform and is seen on season three of the hit Netflix show, The Circle.

For tickets to the show, visit the event’s page.