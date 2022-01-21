KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s cornhole time in Tennessee as the American Cornhole Organization (ACO) returns to the Volunteer State for another big tournament.

The ACO is taking over the Knoxville Convention Center from January 21-22 for the Knoxville Major. Tons of cornhole players will be competing for the top prizes in singles and doubles competition. According to the ACO, Knoxville ranks in the top five cities in the country to play cornhole in.

If you want to check out the Knoxville Major or find out how you can compete in a cornhole tournament, you can head to the ACO website for more information.