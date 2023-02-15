KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Everyday is Valentine’s Day to these two.

Ernie and Geraldine Jennings are ringing in 63 years of marriage. They are sharing over six decades worth of stories, secrets, and spats for all to hear.

The couple met at Woodruff’s Department Store off of Gay St. It wasn’t long before the two were ready to spend the rest of their lives together. The wedding was one to remember as a church janitor was a witness to their impromptu wedding. “The priest said we would need a witness and ran downstairs of the church to grab the janitor,” said Ernie Jennings. “We were married at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Clinton.”

Times have changed over the years including how Ernie and Geraldine lived. “We were poor, but we didn’t know we we were poor,” Ernie said.

With the famous saying, love doesn’t cost a thing, love made all the difference and they felt rich enough with it.

Although they do admit to having a few arguments throughout the years, Ernie and Geraldine both have found ways to keep the peace and love in their home.

“We do things with each other and we do things on our own,” Ernie said. The couple stresses the importance on having their own interests and never forgetting to put themselves first too. Another tip from the seasoned couple, never stop dating no matter how old you get. They say it is healthy to keep finding the sparks between each other.

However, they give all credit to the real reason they have been so happy and secure all of these years.

Their faith is a big part of the Jennings’s home. With three kids, six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren, they have instilled their love for Christ throughout the whole family. “We go to church and have raised our children to do the same with their families,” Geraldine said. “I think they all have had successful marriages because of their faith, and I believe we got them there,” she adds.

Due to age, the couple has had to slow down with their everyday activities. They are hopeful they will keep going strong with the next 63 years.