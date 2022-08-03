KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple eatery in the Knoxville community is continuing to expand its reach.

The Diner at Twisters Shakes & Sundaes has opened up a brand new location at 2200 N. Central Street in North Knoxville. It replaces Rankin Restaurant which closed its doors earlier this year. The menu at Twisters Diner features options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner in addition to some sweet treats like ice cream cones, specialty sundaes and milkshakes. The other two Twisters Diner locations are 7237 Tazewell Pike in Corryton and 5831 Washington Pike in Knoxville.

The new Central Street location will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about this new location and what they are cooking up, you can head to the Twisters Diner website for more information.