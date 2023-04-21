The plantar fascia plays a critical role in walking. When this long tendon is injured, it can seriously impact your daily life.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, ninety-one percent of Americans who have experienced foot ailments have dealt with such troubles in the last twelve months. Heel pain is the most popular affliction, 43 percent of those who’ve had problems in the last year experienced this in particular.

One company in Knoxville focuses on healing all of these ailments: Heelex Podiatry. From tendons and muscles to skeletal injuries and nail care, Heelex Podiatry truly does it all. Their main mission is to help treat people’s ailments to the foot and ankles, including cysts, lesions, skin conditions, skeletal injuries, deformities, plantar fasciitis, tendinitis, arthritis, and more.

Plus, Heelex Podiatry also focuses on the diagnosis of circulation problems, neurological problems, and other skin and nail conditions, like warts and ingrown toenails.

Heelex Podiatry’s two doctors, Dr. Kendale Ritchey and Dr. Chris Hancock have over 50 years of combined experience serving the greater Knoxville area.

They say that while they try and focus on treating their patients conservatively first, there are times when surgical intervention is necessary.

The doctors add, “We now work with the Heelex clinic, which is conveniently located less than a quarter of a mile from our office. As such, we offer another nonoperative treatment option for painful inflammatory conditions of the lower extremity.”

To learn more about Heelex Podiatry and how to heal your foot ailments, click here.