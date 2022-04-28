KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Dream Center is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide sustenance for at risk people throughout the East Tennessee community.

When it comes to helping those suffering from food shortage within the East Tennessee community, Second Harvest Food Bank and The Knoxville Dream Center are both well-known organizations that offer a variety of support. Now these two groups have joined forces to create a network of stationary and mobile food pantries that will maximize their ability to reach those in the community who may not have access to food.

For more information visit the Knoxville Dream Center website.