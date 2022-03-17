KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A local business is operating to solely help other small businesses thrive.

The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center has been serving the Knoxville community since 2013.

Maranda Vandergriff, Creative Director, and Chris McAdoo, Director of Strategy and Engagement, stopped by to talk about the various ways they are ready to help you on your journey.

Anyone ready to take their idea or product to the next level can find all the resources they need with KEC. Services include, one-on-one mentorships, seminars and classes, and expert insights.

KEC has various entities within their mission including Maker City, Made For Knoxville, AgWorks, and more.

To learn more information and get involved with the Knoxville Entrepreneur Center, visit their website and Facebook page.