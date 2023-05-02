KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee staple music business is closing shop and thanking the community for great memories.

Lunsford Musical Instruments is closing its doors after 40 years of service to those who practice the art of music.

Owner, Sonja Lunsford Rogers, plans to retire this year but still plans to give back one last time.

All of their instruments including violins, guitars, drums, and more will be for sale at a value price. These and so many other instruments have been found at the music store, since opening in 1983. The family hopes to give their long-time supporters the chance to buy their instruments first.

The store helped many rent their band and orchestral supplies for all purposes including school bands, private lessons, and more. Sonja, a music educator herself, spent time working with their customers to find the right instrument for them.

Sonja hopes that the community, especially the children, still continue their love for music when the shop closes.

The business was founded by Sonja’s late husband, Daniel Lunsford. Originally operating out of his basement, the couple opened the store off of Western Ave just two years later.

Sonja was the former band director for Scott High School and started inspiring children about their love for music early on. Current and past band directors all over the East Tennessee region are saying thank you to Lunsford Musical Instruments for helping their bands achieve much success with the best equipment.

Former Band Director at North Greene High School, Jessica Gass credits Sonja for allowing her students to feel important from the beginning.

“Even though we were small, Lunsford didn’t make us feel less than; they made us feel just as important as any other school. The little band went from starting with 212 members, and when I left, was up to 78 members,” Gass says.

For more information and instrument pricing, visit their website or give them a call at

(865) 523-0276.