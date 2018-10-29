BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

Child dead, 2 adults injured in Clay County shooting, suspect arrested

Living East Tennessee

Knoxville family wins $10,000 prize on America's Funniest Videos

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 04:12 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:14 PM EDT

Knoxville family wins $10,000 prize on America's Funniest Videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville family is in the spotlight thanks to a video that caught the attention of America's Funniest Videos.

The video shows young Kailey McDonald accidentally admitting to watching The Walking Dead. The McDonald family sat down with Living East Tennessee's Kelli Parker to discuss the video, their experience in Los Angeles and what's next for the family.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center