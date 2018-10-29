Knoxville family wins $10,000 prize on America's Funniest Videos
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A Knoxville family is in the spotlight thanks to a video that caught the attention of America's Funniest Videos.
The video shows young Kailey McDonald accidentally admitting to watching The Walking Dead. The McDonald family sat down with Living East Tennessee's Kelli Parker to discuss the video, their experience in Los Angeles and what's next for the family.
Local News
National News
