KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville police say a carjacking suspect died in a Knox County car crash after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a man on Middlebrook Pike and fleeing from a patrol officer Thursday. Since the fatal crash occurred outside of KPD jurisdiction, the Knox County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.

According to KPD, around 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers responded to a report of a carjacking at a Dollar General store in the 7400 block of Middlebrook Pike; the 27-year-old male victim told officers that when he was coming out of the store and got into his vehicle, a male suspect opened the door of the vehicle, assaulted him and fled westbound on Middlebrook in his vehicle. The victim of the carjacking received medical treatment on the scene.