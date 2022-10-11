KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Go on a haunted adventure, if you dare.

The Haunted Knoxville Ghost Tours gives you an interactive experience through the city’s most historic and haunted sites. This guided tour takes you on an excursion full of history, religion, fun, and maybe even some fright.

Founder, J-Smith Adam, says he is allows you to become a paranormal investigator yourself. He says their are defining factors as to if a site is haunted. These factors and all it takes to uncover the mystery behind spirits will be taught throughout the tour.

The tour has officially hit their twelfth year in business, and in that time, Adam says he has seen and heard things that have been caught on camera. He says he is not in the business to convert you, but draw your own opinions and conclusions during what he presents.

The Paranormal Tour is attempting to launch a television series that will go inside the work they do and the following they have created. Adam says most TV shows that depict ghost hunters and paranormal investigators show ‘spirits’ to be mean, scary, and unpredictable. He says most are friendly and need to be respected, which is where the idea of the show came from.

To book a tour and more information, visit their website.