KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Memorial Day weekend is here, and a local Veteran-owned gym is hosting two exciting events in honor of those who served.

Head out to Concord Park on Monday, May 29 at 9:00 am for a fun celebration full of activities for all ages.

This free event will be full of activities, including corn hole competitions, beach volleyball, swimming, food, BYOB, and more. “This event is a great opportunity for people to get involved and support Team RWB and local veterans,” says Three60fit Owner, Christian Koshaba.

Team Red, White, and Blue’s mission is to enhance the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social events.

If you are ready to get physical with the team at Three60fit, try out their Murph Challenge on Saturday, May 27 from 8:00 am to 9:00 am.

This event is $15 per person and the challenge includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats, and another one-mile run while wearing a 20-pound vest in honor of those who have served the country.

“As a veteran, I am always on a mission to organize these types of events to bring our community together to honor and remember those who have served our country,” says Koshaba.

Three60fit offers so many other ways to get veterans and their families involved throughout the year.

They offer discounts to veterans and their loved ones as well as unique approaches to combining physical fitness and spiritual guidance. Their BIBLES & BICEPS initiative gives veterans an opportunity to connect with others who share similar beliefs, while simultaneously improving their health and wellness.

For more information and to get involved with Three60fit, visit their website or call them at (224) 443-3263.