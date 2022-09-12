KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2022 Greater Knoxville Heart Walk will kick off on Saturday September 24th at 8:30am at Zoo Knoxville.

The Greater Knoxville Heart Walk has a long tradition of raising awareness for heart disease throughout East Tennessee by providing an engaging event that is fun for the whole family. Have you ever dreamt of strolling through Zoo Knoxville while having lions, elephants, and bears cheering you on to the finish line? Well, now you have a chance to do just that because the 2022 Greater Knoxville Heart Walk returns to Zoo Knoxville. Raise awareness, spend quality time with friends and family and the zoo, and support the amazing work being done by the American Heart Association of Greater Knoxville.

For more information visit the American Heart Association website.