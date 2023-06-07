KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On June 22nd to June 25th, USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships will return to Knoxville and Oak Ridge for the annual competitions. Knoxville has been fortunate to play host to USA Cycling and many of the world’s best cyclists for seven straight years.

This year will be the last time that Knoxville will host the USA Pro Road National Championships, including the U.S. Pro Road, Individual Tie Trial Championships, and the U.S. Pro Criterium Championships — at least for a while!

For the big events, you can cheer on the world-class athletes around Knoxville. There will even be an ‘Olympian Day’ on Saturday, where you can meet America’s Olympians and champions with a free autograph session, a meet-and-greet, and a bike rodeo.

For a full list of road closures, parking, and events, check out Visit Knoxville’s website.