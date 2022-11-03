KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Friday November 4th the Knoxville Ice Bear will hold “Hats off to Heroes” night. On Saturday November 5th “Preds” Night will kick off at the Civic Coliseum.

This weekend kicks off a big one for the Knoxville Ice Bears. On Friday November 4th the Ice Bears will kick off “Hats off to Heroes” night, an evening honoring those that have served our country either in the military or as first responders.

On Saturday November 5th the Ice Bears will celebrate “Preds Night” bringing together Tennessee Hockey for a great evening. There will be specialty jerseys available for auction after the game and the spirit team will be on hand to help celebrate. Nash the Preds mascot will also be making an appearance.

For more information or to reserve your tickets visit the Knoxville Ice Bears website.