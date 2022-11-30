KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears may not have a home game until December 26th but there are many ways to still get in on the action.

The Knoxville Ice Bears do not return home to Knoxville until December 26th but there are still many ways that you can be a apart of the action on the ice. With viewing parties on every away game you can watch alongside other fans as the Ice Bears battle their way back to Knoxville.

For the Ice Bears “Home for the Holidays” contest with WATE 6 on your side, they are giving away 4 tickets to any upcoming home game click here to enter. Also now available is the Official Drink of the Knoxville Ice Bears brought to you by the Tennessee Shine Company which includes the Tennessee Shine Company’s famous Blackberry moonshine.

For more information visit the Knoxville Ice Bears website and keep an eye out for the upcoming “Meet the Players” series right here on Living East Tennessee.