Knoxville Ice Bears claiming this year as a championship year just ahead of the season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears are gearing up for their 2019 – 2020 season opener as they take on the Evansville Thunderbolts Friday night at Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium and Coliseum.

Several members of the team are claiming this year as “the year” for a season championship and said fans can expect a lot of team camaraderie that will translate well on the ice, plus a fun, fan experience with new coliseum additions.

For the full run-down of themed nights, team news, the roster and stats, purchasing tickets and so much more, the Knoxville Ice Bears have it covered online.

Cheers to a winning season, gentlemen!

