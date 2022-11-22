KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter and the Knoxville Ice Bears team up to ‘Paint the Ice Purple’ raising crucial funding and awareness for the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

On November 25th and 26th the Knoxville Ice Bears will “Paint the Ice Purple” to raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. Fans are welcome to show their support by wearing purple and there are also specialty packages available.

These packages will include a square that you and your family can paint to honor someone that you know affected by Alzheimer’s disease. For each package sold, the Alzheimer’s Association will receive a $100 donation. For package requests or inquires contact Taylor@KnoxvilleIceBears.com

For more information or to purchase tickets visit the Knoxville Ice bears website.