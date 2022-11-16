KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – What do dinosaurs, a ranch, and a bear all have in common? The Knoxville Ice Bears! Chilly’s Ranch Night and Dino Races are happening at the Knoxville Ice Bears on November 17th and 16th.

The Ice Bears take on the Peoria Rivermen Thursday and Friday at home with Thursday’s game gearing up for the season five premiere of Yellowstone as Chilly’s Ranch Night takes over the coliseum. Grab your cowboy hats and boots and come have a blast with bouncy horse races during intermission. Thursday’s game will also be benefitting XHunger to strike away hunger in Knoxville with National Hunger Awareness Month.

On Friday, The Ice Bears go back in time for Dino Races! A race of Jurrasic proportions takes place on the ice, so bring your dinosaur costumes and running shoes and get ready to sprint!

Both games drop the puck at 7:35 pm at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. You can visit the Ice Bears website for tickets and more information.