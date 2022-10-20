KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears are ready to raise the banners for a new season that kicks off Friday October 21st. But are they ready to teach Eric and Tala the secret to the slapshot.

It is that time of year again, the Knoxville Ice Bears are ready to kick off a new season this Friday October 21st against Evansville. But this game will also be a celebration of the Ice Bear’s long-time mascot Chilly who will be turning 21 years old.

To commemorate the occasion the Ice Bears are throwing a “Raise a Glass / Raise a Banner” night, be one of the first 2,500 attendees and receive a free Ice Bears cup. It will also be a celebration of “All Vols Night” with the team sporting specialty jerseys.

For more information visit the Knoxville Ice Bears website.