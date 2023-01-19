KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Well it doesn’t get more magical than Wizards and Peanuts!

With hockey not being the top sport in the state of Tennessee, not many people know what all the different positions are, so Veronica got a one-on-one lesson with Ice Bears’ Forwards Cameron Hough and Cole McKechney.

Knoxville Ice Bears reveal Specialty jersey for Peanuts Night

The Knoxville Ice Bears kick off a three-game weekend Thursday with Peanuts Night where fans will see Specialty Peanuts-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

The Ice Bears return to the Civic Coliseum Saturday for Wizards Night where fans of magic can rejoice and hang out and cast a spell on the Evansville Thunderbolts. Specialty Harry Potter-themed jerseys will be auctioned off after the game. You can enjoy some butterbeer and Quidditch during the game as well!

Knoxville Ice Bears reveal Specialty Griffyndor jersey for Wizards Night

The Knoxville Ice Bears then travel to Macon to finish out the weekend.

You can find more information and buy your tickets on the Ice Bears website now.