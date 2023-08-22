KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Season tickets for the Knoxville Jazz Orchestra’s 2023-24 concert season are now available. The series includes the popular Swingin Christmas and Jazz is for Lovers Valentine’s Day concerts, plus a special New Orleans themed show, and tributes to Thelonious Monk and Thad Jones. These shows take place at the Bijou and Tennessee Theatres.

The KJO also co-produces a series with East TN PBS called Live at Lucille’s at the brand new Regas Square Events Space in downtown Knoxville. Season tickets for this series are also now available.