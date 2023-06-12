KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Celebrate a day in which slavery was emancipated over 100 hundred years ago.

On Monday, June 16, The Martin Luther King Commemorative Commission will be holding its annual Juneteenth celebration and parade.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am and start at Chilhowee Park. The parade route will head down Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and finish at Dr. Walter Hardy Park. Those wanting to participate will be picked up by public transportation off of 400 Harriet Tubman St.

Registration is from 8:30 am to 9:30 am. Visit their website to register ahead of time.

A celebration will follow the parade at Dr. Walter Hardy Park with many community members coming together to commemorate a special day.

This year’s theme is Moving On Towards Freedom, Justice, and Equality.

Founded in 1982, The Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission celebrates the life and legacy of MLK Jr. during the month of January. This is the first year the commission is combining its march and parade for Juneteenth.

For more information and to get involved, visit their website.